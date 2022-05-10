Mike Hagerty, 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld' actor, has died at 67









The actor Michael Hagerty, who was popular for his role in the 1990s TV show Friends, has died at the age of 67.

With over 100 credits to his name and a burgeoning career, Hagerty was seen in shows like Community and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He was, however, most famous for his role in David Crane and Marta Kauffmann’s popular ’90s sitcom.

Actress Bridget Everett, who starred alongside him in the recent television show Somebody Somewhere, confirmed the news on Instagram.

On Friday, May 6th, 2022, Everett said: “With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles.”

In her tribute, Everett added, “A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty, her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed.”

In Friends, Hagerty played the role of Mr. Treeger, the building superintendent who worked in Chandler, Monica, Rachel and Joey’s Central Perk apartment. From threatening to throw out the girls from their apartment to breaking down Chandler and Monica’s door, Treeger was a series regular across five episodes and a brilliant comic relief.

The character also danced with Matt LeBlanc as the latter practised ballroom dancing and left an indelible impression on Friends fans.

Hagert first appeared in the television series Cheers in the ’80s before making numerous appearances across Seinfeld, The Mindy Project, Curb Your Enthusiasm, as well as featuring in dramas like E.R., Deadwood, Star Trek: The Next Generation etc. Hagerty was also seen in Mike Myers comedies like So I Married An Axe Murderer, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Wayne’s World and more.

Hagerty’s final role was in the HBO dramedy Somebody Somewhere, where he played Ed Miller, the father of Everett’scharacter in the series, as the latter deals with a midlife crisis following her sister’s untimely demise.

Various stars including Sex and the City actress Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Sedaris from BoJack Horseman and Saturday Night Live star Vanessa Byer have paid tribute to the late actor.