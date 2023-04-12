French actor Gerard Depardieu accused of sexual misconduct









The French actor Gerard Depardieu is being accused of sexual misconduct by 13 women.

The star of such movies as Cyrano de Bergerac and the Hollywood movie The Man in the Iron Mask, Depardieu has already been indicted on rape and sexual assault charges. The new accusations come from a group made up of female actors and behind-the-scenes production staff who spoke out against the star for misconduct that occurred between 2004 and 2022.

Cabinet Temime, the legal team behind Depardieu, has denied these allegations aimed against the actor, stating that their client “doesn’t intend on addressing” the matter. The statement released by the legal team adds that the article appears “to mix very diverse topics, including some very subjective appreciations and/or moral judgments,” explaining Depardieu “formally denies all of the accusations that could be subject to criminal law”.

In the investigation by Mediapart, one extra on a film stated that Depardieu tried to “slip in to get to my knickers,” claiming that the actor became aggressive when she pushed him away.

A second report describes how the actor “grabbed” her by the waist and “ended up putting his hand on my bum in an insistent way”.

