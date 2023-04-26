‘Free Billie Eilish’ protestor scales the KTLA Tower in Hollywood









A ‘Free Billie Eilish‘ protestor has scaled the KTLA Tower in Hollywood with an electric guitar on his back.

The man scaled the 162-foot structure and perched himself on top of a digital billboard. He then proceeded the regale the crowd that had gathered below, at the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Bronson Avenue, with an electric guitar performance while brandishing a sign saying “Free Billie Eilish” on one side and an unclear message related to sex slaves and “Donald Marshall clones” on the other.

The man remained on top of the structure for several hours as the police in attendance tried to negotiate his safe descent. When he was successfully brought back down the street via a ladder provided by the fire department, he was swiftly arrested.

It is believed that the protestors’ motives might have been linked to a dark web conspiracy related to the illuminating assimilating celebrities and making clones. However, the unnamed man’s goal is still largely unclear.

Billie Eilish is yet to comment on the incident. It is also unclear what charges the authorities will bring against the man following his initial detainment for trespassing.