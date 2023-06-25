Frederic Forrest, ‘Apocalypse Now’ actor, dies aged 86









Renowned character actor Frederic Forrest, known for his roles in iconic projects like Apocalypse Now, has passed away at the age of 86.

Born in Waxahachie, Texas, Forrest attended classes at the Texas Christian University before gravitating towards the performing arts. Training with the great Sanford Meisner, he appeared in an off-Broadway production of Viet Rock before making his film debut in When the Legends Die.

Due to his incredible performance, Forrest started garnering attention and even received a Golden Globe nomination for ‘Most Promising Newcomer’. The 1970s proved to be a pivotal decade for Forrest, especially due to the incredible impact of Apocalypse Now.

Forrest’s The Rose co-star Bette Midler confirmed that Forrest passed away on Friday, June 23rd, at his residence in Santa Monica after a battle with a prolonged illness.

“The great and beloved Frederic Forrest has died,” Midler wrote. “Thank you to all of his fans and friends for all their support these last few months.”

The actor added: “He was a remarkable actor, and a brilliant human being, and I was lucky to have him in my life. He was at peace.”

