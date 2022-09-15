Fred Again.. announces new album ‘Actual Life 3’ and shares new single









Fred Again.. - 'Danielle (Smile On My Face)' 4

Fred John Philip Gibson, the producer more commonly known as Fred Again.., has announced his plans to release his new album, Actual Life 3, and he’s also shared the lead single, ‘Danielle (Smile On My Face)’.

The producer’s blow-up over the last 12 months has been awe-inspiring to see. He only released Actual Life 1 in April last year, which was followed up with Actual Life 2 last November, and now the third instalment of Fred’s audio scrapbook has been announced for October 28th. His tracks are built around voice notes from friends, memories from nights out, samples of records he cares about, or even his findings on social media.

“When I was doing tunes when I was younger, it was always kind of anonymous and faceless,” Gibson said to Rolling Stone earlier this year about the project. “But it was obvious when I started doing this that I wanted it to be the exact opposite of that. I crave the intimacy and the humanity of it.”

Prior to releasing music under the moniker of Fred Again.., Gibson was a pop producer who worked with the likes of Ed Sheeran, BTS and more. However, he’s not your average hit factory worker, and at 16, Gibson became Brian Eno’s protege after a neighbour put the pair in touch. Years later, he then co-produced Eno’s 2014 albums, Someday World and High Life.

‘Danielle (Smile On My Face)’ is euphoric and heartbreaking in equal measure. It’s dance music with bundles of soul, and Fred Again..’s Gen-Z-friendly twist on the genre is the antidote to emotionless EDM. It’s easy to understand why he’s been one of the most in-demand performers at festivals this summer and how he’s taken over my TikTok feed.

Fred has also announced a homecoming show at Brixton Academy on December 8th. Listen to his uplifting new single below.