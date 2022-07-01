Fred Again and Four Tet collaborate on new track ‘Jungle’









Fred Again.. (feat. Four Tet) - 'Jungle' 5.9

Electronic producer and DJ Fred Gibson (Fred Again..) has released a new track in collaboration with Four Tet, titled ‘Jungle’.

The new single includes a sample of Elley Duhé’s 2017 track ‘Immortal’ and also features a production co-credit from Kieran Hebden (Four Tet). The single comes as Gibson’s first new material since his February collaboration with I. Jordan (India Jordan) on ‘Admit It (U Don’t Want 2)’.

The new single, ‘Jungle’, comes as a vibrant echo of an ecstatic club night before slipping into a deep house beat at around the halfway point bringing new intensity to Elley Duhé’s lyrics. While the track could have you lost in a late-night Saturday dance, it brings little more to the table and could be forgotten five minutes later.

In 2021, Gibson released two albums – his April debut, Actual Life (April 14 – December 17 2020) and November’s sequel, Actual Life 2 (February 2 – October 15 2021).

Regarding his previous collaboration with I. JORDAN, Fred wrote: “It was such an effortless joy working with India on this. We made it in like three sessions and finished it on the rooftop where I live. It was sick that like while we were working on it, India could go and road test it, and we ended up evolving the tune based on the reaction.”

Adding: “We both wanted to make something that just honoured the feeling of hearing ‘u don’t want 2…..admit that it hurts you’ in a rave. That line really resonated with us.”

In other news, Hebden has recently succeeded in his ongoing court battle with his previous label, Domino Records, over fair distribution of royalties.

In the lawsuit, Hebden claimed that the label was in breach of contract over its 18% royalty rate, which Domino applied to record sales, and that a “reasonable” rate of 50% should have been given to downloads/streams.

Revealing his success in court, Hebden wrote on his Twitter feed: “I have a bodacious update on my case with Domino Record Co. They have recognised my original claim, that I should be paid a 50% royalty on streaming and downloads, and that they should be treated as a license rather than the same as a CD or vinyl sale.”

He continued: “It has been a difficult and stressful experience to work my way through this court case and I’m so glad we got this positive result, but I feel hugely relieved that the process is over.”

“Hopefully I’ve opened up a constructive dialogue and maybe prompted others to push for a fairer deal on historical contracts, written at a time when the music industry operated entirely differently.”

Listen to Fred Again.. and Four Tet’s ‘Jungle’ below.