A fraudster is asking Patti Smith fans for locks of their hair









Musician, poet and author Patti Smith has warned fans about a fraudster posing as one of her reps. The individual in question has been asking fans to send in locks of their hair. "This is [a]

warning against stupid fraud,” Smith wrote in a post to her Instagram page.

In the attached video, Smith said: “If somebody calls you, emails you, or any of the other ways people communicate supposedly on my behalf asking for something, like perhaps your hair so that they can make me, a… say, wig, it’s obviously [not me].” Smith previously discussed her stance on social media in a similar poem post.

She continued: “I would never have anybody petition anybody about anything. If I want something, I’ll ask for it myself. Anyway, I don’t wear wigs. I didn’t even wear a wig when I played Phaedra in college. I don’t have anything against [wigs], I just don’t wear them.”

After dubbing the request “the stupidest thing ever”, Smith signed off with: “Happy spring everyone, take care of yourselves and find ways to be happy and productive. As for me, my hair is ancient but fine.”

You can watch the video below.

