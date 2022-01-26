Franz Ferdinand share new single ‘Curious’









Franz Ferdinand - 'Curious' 3.6

UK Indie rockers Franz Ferdinand are back and they’ve bought their new single, ‘Curious’, with them. Taken from their upcoming greatest hits album, Hits To The Head, the new offering sees Alex Kapranos and the gang doing what they do best: providing infectious riffs with oddball exuberance. The new single comes after the Scottish indie veterans announced their imminent return with ‘Billy Goodbye’ back in November, their first single in three years. ‘Curious’ will join ‘Billy Goodbye’ as one of the only new songs to appear on Hits To The Head.

According to Frontman Alex Kapranos ‘Curious’ marks a shift towards a more dance-centric sound. “Sonically, it’s more at the silky dance floor end of what the band is about,” he explained in a recent interview. “That one’s about imagining yourself in a situation at the beginning of a romantic relationship, being part of the magical moments and suddenly being overwhelmed by the sense of what’s to come and wondering how you will be when repetition, routine and the every day is what your relationship becomes.”

While ‘Curious’ doesn’t see Franz Ferdinand attempt anything that hasn’t already been achieved by Talking Heads, it’s still an innately danceable piece of indie-disco. With tight basslines and Macarena-esque grooves, it’s hard to feel offended. And yet, there’s something a little empty about the super-polished production and unashamedly catchy choruses.

‘Curious’ has been released in tandem with a new video that sees Franz Ferdinand tap out some finely choreographed dance routines. “So, it’s a dance song, we said later when thinking about a video,” Kapranos explained. “‘And we’ve always said we play dance music said Bob, so why don’t we dance in the video?’ So we gave Andy Knowles, our old pal who was in Bob’s class at Art School and played with FF in 2005/6, a shout and he was up for it. You can spot his cameo and, yes, that is us actually dancing.”

Kapranos also took the time to ward off any suggestion that the release of this greatest hits record marks the band’s final death knell. “There’s quite a lot of snobbery about greatest hits. People always refer to the Alan Partridge joke, ‘Oh yeah, what’s the best Beatles album? ‘The Red Album’ – but I love greatest hits records'”.

He continued: “You know, again when I was a kid I grew up with greatest hits records. My folks didn’t have a 4,000 LP record collection. They had best-ofs, they had greatest hits, they had Changes by Bowie. They didn’t have Low, they didn’t have Lodger – and that was enough for them. They just wanted to hear the best bits, they just wanted to hear the hits. That’s great!”.

You can see the tracklist for ‘Hits To The Head’ below.

Hits To The Head tracklist:

‘Darts Of Pleasure’ ‘Take Me Out’ ‘The Dark Of The Matinée’ ‘Michael’ ‘This Fire’ ‘Do You Want To’ ‘Walk Away’ ‘The Fallen’ ‘Outsiders’ ‘Lucid Dreams’ ‘Ulysses’ ‘No You Girls’ ‘Right Action’ ‘Evil Eye’ ‘Love Illumination’ ‘Stand On The Horizon’ ‘Always Ascending’ ‘Glimpse Of Love’ ‘Curious’ ‘Billy Goodbye’