Frank Zappa’s ‘Over-Nite Sensation’ set for 50th anniversary reissue









To celebrate Frank Zappa‘s acclaimed album Over-Nite Sensation turning 50, the LP will be released as a super-deluxe box set. Over-Nite Sensation: 50th Anniversary Edition is set to arrive on November 3rd, via Zappa Records and UMe.

Originally released in 1973, the album was produced by Zappa and saw him play alongside a whole host of celebrated musicians, including not only his newly formed backing band, The Mothers, but also Tina Turner.

The Mothers went on to produce jazz icons like George Duke and Jean-Luc Ponty, and the album itself, despite its avant-garde nature, became one of Zappa’s most commercially successful releases.

As compiled by his son, Ahmet, and Joe Traver, Over-Nite Sensation: 50th Anniversary Edition features a massive 57 previously unreleased tracks, including mix outtakes, masters, two live concerts, and more.

It will be packaged in a five-disk set, including a Blue-Ray version of the album, with the deluxe package including a 48-page booklet of liner notes, essays, and photos.

The landmark anniversary reissue will also be available in a 2xLP format, with limited edition coloured vinyl expected to feature unreleased material not included in the CD box set.

One of the previously unreleased tracks, ‘Fifty-Fifty (Basic Tracks, Take 7)’ is available to stream now as a preview.

Listen to the track below.