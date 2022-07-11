Frank Ocean shares new music for 10th anniversary of 'Channel Orange'









Frank Ocean has shared yet unheard music in celebration of the ten year anniversary of his debut album Channel Orange.

Ocean runs his own Apple Music 1 show entitled Blonded Radio. The new music was played in two episodes of the show, which aired on Sunday, July 10th. An episode entitled ‘Blonded Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds’ includes Ocean in conversation with Dr James Fadiman, an acclaimed psychologist and writer. In the episode, Ocean and Fadiman discuss microdosing and psychedelics over the top of an instrumental track produced by Ocean.

In the second episode, ‘Blonded ENERGY!’, Ocean’s guest is spiritual healer and teacher Mingtong Gu, a specialist in Qiqong, a Chinese healing practice. The episode also features an instrumental score by Ocean himself.

The award winning musician’s store also saw new merchandise added to it, including Blonded Radio t-shirts and ‘Channel Orange’ posters.

As part of a Christmas special last year, Ocean shared a nine-minute song on Blonded Radio. The episode included Ocean in conversation with Wim Hof, aka ‘The Iceman’, the Dutch speaker and cold-temperature athlete. “It reminded me of conversations in the studio with players I know. Freewheeling, psychedelic, emotionally charged, intelligent and generous. I enjoyed listening to him, so in this edit I just let him speak interrupted,” said Ocean of Hof on his Instagram at the time.

Ocean’s debut album Channel Orange, released in 2012, and his second official full length effort Blonde, released in 2016, both achieved critical acclaim and commercial success, with the two albums receiving multiple album of the year awards. Ocean also released visual album, Endless just prior to Blonde in 2016, in order to fulfil contractual obligations and take full control over the forthcoming Blonde.