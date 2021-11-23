Frank Ocean named his 50 favourite songs of all time

We’re looking back through the Far Out archives to provide some light entertainment with the help of Frank Ocean, providing a classic playlist to transport you to a brand new space. Every dancefloor needs a DJ and, in this case, we’re more than happy to give up the aux to Mr Ocean himself.

While our ‘Doctor’s Orders’ feature looks to bring you some music recommendations from some of the artists you admire most, we’re also dipping into the vault to recover some past suggestions to help see us through the rest of the pandemic and into a brighter future. Here, we turn to Frank Ocean and a collection of 50 songs that helped shape his creative vision, including tracks from Jimi Hendrix, Prince and The Cure.

Ocean, a prolific singer-songwriter, record producer and visual artist, was able to burst onto the scene by releasing his 2011 critically acclaimed mixtape Nostalgia, Ultra and, from there, he didn’t look back. Famed for his creativity and unique approach, Ocean has been able to reinvent the traditional way of framing R&B and, by blending core elements of jazz-funk, psychedelic rock, and soul music with elements of traditional pop music, he has devised his own avant-garde manner. It makes for an intoxicating cocktail.

“Some people focus more on sonics. Some people focus more on story. I focus on both sonics and story, but music sometimes, just music itself, can turn into more of a maths problem,” Ocean once said of his unique pathway to artistic heaven. “I guess everything in life is a math problem, but it can be more about an empirical route to getting the symmetry that you want, and this vibe, sonically,” he added, offering a glimpse into the deeper workings of his relentlessly active mind.

“In art, at a certain level, there is no ‘better than.’ It’s just about trying to operate for yourself on the most supreme level, artistically, that you can and hoping that people get it,” he added. “Trusting that, just because of the way people are built and how interconnected we are, greatness will translate and symmetry will be recognised”.

Ocean’s view on artistic creation is one that never wavers. In his deepest of hearts, he understands with sincere clarity the path in which he is forcing his music down. While Frank Ocean is always willing to learn, study, and alter his own approach if it so requires, the core principles of being true to his art remain the solid base in which he begins every creation. So when he was asked by Genius to pick out what he would consider his 50 favourite songs, the musician did so with meticulous accuracy.

Given his severe range of influences, Ocean’s collection is a varied and wide-ranging mix of sounds. Expect to see the likes of Jimi Hendrix, The Cure, Prince, The Beatles, Donna summer, Mazzy Star and more.

Below, also find a full playlist of the songs included.

Frank Ocean’s 50 favourite songs: