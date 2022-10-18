Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes share Jamie T collab 'The Drugs'









Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes - 'The Drugs' (Ft. Jamie T) 3.5

English punk rockers Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes have returned with a brand new single. This time around, they’ve teamed up with fellow rabble-rouser Jamie T for the ferocious new song, ‘The Drugs’.

“‘The Drugs’ was written after a few long conversations with some beautiful friends of mine who had been struggling with addiction,” Turner explains. “Life is a difficult journey, it’s easier with good friends around. Jamie and I had been talking about making music for years, and when he asked me to sing on his tune ‘British Hell’, I jumped at the chance. When I asked him to sing on ‘The Drugs’, he returned the favour in perfect style.

A two-minute shot of adrenaline and sage advice, ‘The Drugs’ keeps its message simple: “You don’t take the drugs / The drugs take you.” With Frank and Jamie alternating verses, each brings a ragged and wonderfully aggressive energy to the track. Just as you’re getting settled in, the track disappears before your very eyes, never overstaying its welcome or beating you over the head with its warning.

“Around 2007, when I met Jamie, was a wild time to be a young punk navigating the music industry,” Carter adds. “One of the things I learned very early was friends were hard to find, but when you found them you had to hold on tight. Jamie has been my friend since we bumped into each other backstage at a gig in Austin, Texas. Gallows had just finished playing a set, I had been punched in the face, and he walked in, and I just smiled a bloody smile, and we’ve been friends ever since.”

Jamie keeps things simple: “Two sides of the same coin, Frank and I.” It’s been almost exactly a year since The Rattlesnakes’ last album, Sticky, while Jamie T has been busy promoting his recent LP, The Theory of Whatever. Both acts tend to stay busy, so it’s nice that they can find time to collaborate on a banger of a single.

Check out the video for ‘The Drugs’ down below.