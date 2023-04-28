Frances McDormand rumoured to star in ‘Bladerunner 2099’









After months in development, the latest iteration of Ridley Scott’s Bladerunner universe could be getting an Oscar-nominated actor attached to it. In casting the series for Amazon Prime, Frances McDormand is in talks to play a pivotal role in the series.

The story behind Bladerunner 2099 will be a continuation of the storyline of Bladerunner 2049 and is being developed by Alcon Entertainment. Alongside McDormand’s involvement, there were also reports that Judie Comer would also be entering the dystopian world as well. This would be McDormand’s first major role since 2022’s Women Talking and her latest television appearance since playing the voice of God in Good Omens in 2019.

This new series is set to explore more of the world that Scott had hinted at with his first two films, with Silka Luisa as the showrunner. Luisa’s previous credits have included her work on the show Shining Girls as well as Halo.

When talking about the production of the film, a representative from Alcon Entertainment mention the thrill of working with Scott’s world, stating (via Deadline), “We are delighted to continue our working relationship with our friends at Amazon. And we are beyond excited to continue to extend the Blade Runner canon into a new realm with the provocative storyline that Silka has created”.