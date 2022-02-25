Four Tet announces all-day open-air event in London's Finsbury Park









Four Tet has revealed details of an all-day event to be held in London’s Finsbury Park this summer. Organised in partnership with Krankbrother promotors, the DJ and producer will take to the stage for a five-hour open-air set on Saturday, August 13th. Any fans hoping to catch Four Tet live this festival season, this is going to be the one opportunity, as the event will be the DJ’s only summer festival appearance.

There will be a second stage at the event, featuring guest acts yet to be confirmed. Ticketholders can look forward to soaking up the late-summer sun in “a beautiful tree-lined carriageway within Finsbury Park”. Natural wines and craft beers will be available, and £1 from every ticket sold will be donated to a local environmental charity.

In an effort to make the event as environmentally friendly as possible, single-use plastics will be banned and site deliveries will be kept to a minimum. The team involved will also undertake a tree-planting project. Tickets are on sale now, which you can buy here.

In other Four Tet news, earlier this month, the DJ’s albums released via Domino were returned to streaming platforms after the artist signed a new publishing deal with Universal. Kieren Hebden has been signed to Domino since 2001 when he released his sophomore album Pause. After the success of that album, he went on to release Rounds in 2003, Everything Ecstatic in 2005 and There Is Love In You in 2010, all via Domino.

However, in August, Four Tet revealed that he was claiming damages against Domino for a royalty rate that was applied to downloads and streaming revenue for albums released in the 2000s. Hebden and his lawyers have been attempting to get Domino to lower their take of the profits, asserting that “a reasonable royalty rate…has at all material times been at least 50 per cent”.

Domino rejected that claim, however, highlighting a clause in the original 2001 contract that states: “In respect of records sold in new technology formats other than vinyl, Compact Discs and analogue tape cassettes the royalty rate shall be 75 per cent of the otherwise applicable rate”. Four Tet has claimed that the label is in breach of contract. Following a ruling that Hebden’s legal team should be allowed to pursue the case of breach of contract after his Domino albums were removed from streaming services by the label, the albums have been returned.