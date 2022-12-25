Found photographs of fun and frolicking at Christmas through the years









As we all know, the true joy of Christmas is in opening presents, lots of them and ideally ones of high cash value. Before you shake your head in contempt and seek me out on Twitter for due reprimand, I am, of course, pulling your leg. For the pious among us, Christmas is a time of holy celebration, a joyous observation of Jesus Christ’s birthday. In a world where religion in most of its forms seems to be tapering off, the festivities we embrace each December have never been merrier nor as consumptive.

In the US, it’s becoming more common to hear the festive period as ‘The Holiday Season’. With this blanket term, we can be inclusive of the Jews’ concurrent Hanukkah or remember that it was the pagans who spearheaded the Christmas trees and holly wreaths. In the 21st century, Christmas, or the ‘Holidays’, has become distinctly commercialised with traditions that hold no bearing in Christianity.

For atheists and agnostics – who aren’t Scrooges – this time of year is widely seen as a celebration of friends and family. In perfect proximity to our New Year’s resolutions, we can submit to the most devious impulses of glut and avarice. After surrounding ourselves with decorations and loved ones, there’s nothing left to do but stuff ourselves with turkey and tell awful cracker jokes.

Amid the classic family-based Christmas merriment comes the time that all children (and a silent majority of adults) savour – the presents. While a sloppy peck on the cheek from grandma is a nice gesture, that first Scalextric set seems to go the extra mile on Christmas Day. It’s sensible to consider presents as ancillary to the meaning of Christmas, but the excitement of giving and receiving gifts that will inspire shock, laughter, or amorous glances should not be discounted.

Today, to get us into at least fourth gear on the sleigh ride towards Christmas, we bring you a collection of photographs spanning Christmas Day through the ages. The collection of found photos captures the moment of glee, laughter or disappointment as subjects open their gifts, from toilet seats to lacy underwear.

Big thanks to Flashbak and Robert E Jackson for sharing the images.

