The bizarre theory that Forrest Gump has a massive penis









When thinking of Forrest Gump, you consider a heart-warming, wholesome tale starring Tom Hanks as a somewhat ‘dim-witted’ but kind and generous man who has a complicated life but battles through adversity into success and fame.

The film follows Gump as he traverses the history of the 20th Century, including teaching Elvis to dance and aiding in the Civil Rights Movement. The film is actually based on a 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom.

Whilst the film was strange on occasion, particularly the part where Jenny takes advantage of Forrest’s good nature to raise a child that is not his own before she was to die of AIDs, the novel was written to the point of obscenity.

In fact, the novel includes passages that suggest that Forrest is actually in possession of rather large genitalia that seems to impress Jenny in the scene where they have sex with one another. The passage from the novel reads: “When we get home, Jenny begun takin off her clothes. She is down to her underpants, an I am jus settin on the couch tryin not to notice, but she come up an stand in front of me an she say, ‘Forrest, I want you to fuck me now.'”

We sure as hell can’t imagine Robin Wright saying anything of that sort to the unsuspecting Tom Hanks, especially not in a film rated PG-13. Yet the scene continues to explicitly describe Jenny’s reaction to removing Forrest’s clothes and getting down to it.

The passage continues: “You could knocked me over with a feather! I jus set there an gawked at her. Then she set down nex to me an started foolin with my britches, an nex thing I knowed, she’d got off my shirt an was huggin an kissin me an all. At first, it was jus a little odd, her doin all that. Course I had dreamed bout it all along, but I had not expected it quite this way. But then, well I guess something came over me, an it didn’t matter what I’d expected, cause we was rollin aroun on the couch an had our clothes nearly off an then Jenny pulled down my undershorts an her eyes get big an she say, ‘Whooo — lookit what you got there!’ an she grapped me jus like Miz French had that day, but Jenny never say nothin about me keepin my eyes closed, so I didn’t.”

Then, rather shockingly (at least in our popular conception of Forrest Gump), Groom goes on to describe all the positions that Forrest and Jenny try. He writes: “Jenny shown me shit I never could of figgered out on my own … sideways, crosswise, upside down, bottomwise, lengthwise, dogwise, standin up, setting down, bending over, leanin back, inside-out and outside-in.” Saucy stuff, indeed.