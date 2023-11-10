Robert De Niro’s company ordered to pay former assistant $1.2 million

Canal Productions, the production company owned by Robert De Niro, has been found liable on grounds of gender discrimination and retaliation. Following a trial, the business has been ordered to pay De Niro’s former assistant over $1.2million.

De Niro, now 80 years old, was not found to be personally liable by the New York jury following a heated two-week trial. The actor and director’s former assistant, Graham Chase Robinson, had accused him of workplace abuse during the period she worked for him between 2008 and 2019, the year of her resignation.

During the case, Robinson alleged that De Niro had subjected her to sexually inappropriate behaviour and sought a sum of $12million in damages for emotional trauma and reputational damage.

As the case played out, the jury found Canal Productions liable for gender discrimination and retaliation, awarding Robinson $1.264million. Meanwhile, she was found not guilty of all of the defence’s countering claims.

Earlier in the hearing, it was reported that De Niro said, “Shame on you!” to Robinson during his testimony. While the Hollywood star attended three days of the hearing, he wasn’t present for the verdict.

“We are delighted that the jury saw what we saw and returned a verdict in Chase Robinson’s favour against Robert De Niro’s company, Canal Productions,” Robinson’s lawyer, David Sanford, announced in a statement.

“Not only did Ms Robinson win her case against Canal, but the jury completely vindicated Ms Robinson by finding De Niro’s claims against her to be without merit,” he added.

Robinson declined to comment on the case as she departed the Manhattan courthouse. Sanford claimed that she and De Niro would likely never make contact again “for the rest of their lives.”

“I think the jury paid her for the last four years when she hasn’t been working,” Sanford added.

De Niro is yet to comment on the verdict.