Former Osage Chief praises the “dignity” of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’









Killers of the Flower Moon, the latest movie from Martin Scorsese, premiered at Cannes Film Festival yesterday and has received high praise. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, it is based on David Grann’s 2017 book of the same name. The film focuses on the serial murders of members of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma in the 1920s after oil was discovered on their land.

Jim Gray, the former Chief of the Osage and a direct descendent of Henry Roan – one of those murdered in real life – is amongst those to praise Scorsese’s film. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “The dignity and care for the Osage perspective was genuine and honest throughout the process and the Osage responded with the kind of passion and enthusiasm that met this historic moment.”

He said: “My connection to this story is from multiple perspectives 1) being a direct descendent and namesake to Henry Roan (James Roan) is one reason me and my siblings were allowed to see it in advance. His murder in this film led the FBI to charge Hale for ordering his murder.”

Continuing: “As the former Principal Chief of the Osage Nation, (2002-2010) I had legitimate concerns that the movie industry might miss the point of the story beyond the violence, and I was fairly outspoken about it when the bidding war for the movie was going on in 2017.”

“The Chief appointed representatives to consult with the filmmakers and offered up the reservation to shoot the film on location, use our language speakers, hire our folks in front and behind the camera. Cultural consultants were brought to bring the Osage way of life to the film.”

Labelling the performances “Oscar-worthy”, Gray said: “How was the movie? It was excellent. Scorsese even captured some of our humour. The performances across the board were Oscar-worthy, I mean it. I’ve never seen a movie like this before. No White Savior, nothing needed to be made up. The violence is real and the music of the Osage language was beautifully spoken by all of the actors, especially the non-Osage actors. At some point, I stopped worrying about the subtitles. But the ending. Oh man, you will not forget the ending. But you’re going to have to see the film for that. My lips are sealed.”

Find Jim Gray’s full account of Killers of the Flower Moon below.

