Former Mumford and Sons banjoist decries "progressive echo chamber"









In case you missed it, Mumford and Sons are now officially a trio. The English folk-rockers have mostly been on hiatus since the release of 2018’s Delta, and frontman Marcus Mumford has used that time to record his debut solo album – (self-titled). Meanwhile, banjo player Winston Marshall used that time to praise right-wing talking head Andy Ngo and leave the band.

Back in 2021, Marshall lauded Ngo’s Unmasked on Twitter, saying that it was an “important book” and that Ngo was “a brave man.” The backlash that followed eventually caused Marshall to quit Mumford and Sons, as apparently, it was more important for him to speak his mind freely than to earn millions of dollars playing the banjo.

“For me to speak about what I’ve learnt to be such a controversial issue will inevitably bring my bandmates more trouble,” Marshall wrote about his departure. “My love, loyalty and accountability to them cannot permit that. I could remain and continue to self-censor, but it will erode my sense of integrity. Gnaw my conscience. I’ve already felt that beginning. The only way forward for me is to leave the band.”

Now, Marshall wants to set the record straight and let his voice be heard without the constraints of the fake-news liberal media that’s been keeping men like him down for years. To do so, Marshall went to the paragon of rational thought: Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Yes, Marshall appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to decry the “progressive echo chamber” that is the music industry. “The music industry is a small industry, and it’s not entirely clear to me whether there is a chokehold by progressives on the industry or whether there is a minority of progressives that have a chokehold on the majority. But there’s certainly a lot of self-censorship going on.”

Check out Marshall’s appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight down below.