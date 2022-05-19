Former Joy Division members say politicians should be doing more amid male suicide epidemic









In the UK, suicide currently remains the leading cause of death among men under the age of 50. This tragic statistic is one that remains very alarming to read, and part of that is due to how rarely it is addressed.

With that in mind, on the anniversary of the death of Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis, who committed suicide after personal problems, pressures and medical conditions became too much for him, his former bandmates have spoken out about the issue and the government’s inaction over an apparent suicide epidemic.

Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris have campaigned with suicide prevention charities since the loss of their bandmate back in 1980. And yesterday (May 18th) they visited parliament to discuss the issue with politicians.

“We had to try and raise awareness of it, it’s mental health, and, particular, the extent to which mental health can deteriorate until it ends up with someone taking their own life because we’ve experienced that ourselves 42 years ago today,” Morris told Channel 4 news.

He also stated that politicians should be doing more to tackle the problem which has been exacerbated in recent years. When it comes to Curtis the band were made acutely aware of their frontman’s issues after a failed suicide attempt, but afterwards, when they tried to discuss mental health with him, he would remain distant and give replies that had “no connection”.

Not enough men are talking about their mental health was their conclusion and they want that to change moving forward. We have delved into this issue this mental health month and you can read more about some of the findings regarding how music can help by clicking here.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.