Former ‘Jackass’ star Bam Margera arrested for alleged domestic violence









The former star of Jackass and skateboarder Bam Margera has been arrested for alleged domestic violence.

Per a TMZ report, the Viva La Bam star was arrested last Thursday (March 2nd), when deputies from San Diego County Sheriff’s Department were called to a property in Escondido, California.

According to the publication, a woman told the officers that Margera had kicked her. He was then arrested and detained at the Vista Detention Facility on the charge of causing corporal injury to a current or former spouse, cohabitant, partner, or fellow parent. The report adds that Margera posted bail for $50,000 (£42,000) the day after the arrest and was released.

A spokesperson for the local District Attorney’s office told the publication that “no charges will be filed in the case from their office, as they only file charges when they believe they can prove them beyond a reasonable doubt. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed elsewhere”.

According to TMZ, a source informed them that the alleged victim is not Margera’s estranged wife, Nikki Boyd, but his current girlfriend. Boyd filed for “legal separation” from Bam last month after the pair broke up in 2021. Boyd is also requesting legal and physical custody of their five-year-old son, Phoenix, as well as spousal support and her legal fees to be covered.

“Nikki Margera felt compelled to file for legal separation from her husband, Bam Margera, due to his continuing drug and alcohol abuse, erratic behaviour, and due to his failure to provide support for her and their son,” Boyd’s attorney David Glass said in a statement. “Nikki has put everything she has into trying to get Bam to stay sober, and to trying to preserve her family.”

“We love Bam, both as a husband and father,” Boyd also told the publication last year. “We pray that he will give it all he has this time at this new rehab facility,” she continued, “so he can complete his treatment and come home to the family that loves him.”