Former Iron Maiden frontman Blaze Bayley suffers heart attack









Former Iron Maiden frontman Blaze Bayley has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack.

The 59-year-old singer has been in hospital since Saturday evening after suffering the attack while at home. He is believed to be in a stable condition and is awaiting treatment.

The news was announced via a statement on Bayley’s social media channels by the singer’s management. The statement read: “We sincerely regret to announce that Blaze had a heart attack at home yesterday evening [March 25th and] is now in hospital in a stable condition, awaiting news of further surgery/treatment.”

Continuing: “He is in good spirits in the circumstances but utterly disappointed to have to postpone our imminent shows due in March & April. Ticket refunds will be available at source but we truly hope you will keep your tickets & make it to the new dates which we will be announcing as soon as they are scheduled.”

“Regarding shows already booked for June-November this year, we understandably have to wait a short while to see how quick Blaze’s recovery will be, so please stay tuned & meanwhile most importantly we’re sure you will join us in wishing him a complete & speedy recovery.”

Concluding: Blaze misses you, cannot wait to regain full health & see you all again. Every Storm Ends… ‘your heart will heal’. Thank you so much everyone for your understanding & support.”

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden also offered their support, announcing: “Everyone at Iron Maiden wishes Blaze a quick and full recovery!”

And his current band, Wolfsbane, also offered an encouraging message to fans staying that they had spoken with the singer and he seemed in “good spirits” despite the ordeal.