The forgotten movie that “blew” Quentin Tarantino’s mind









In the colourful and often blood-soaked filmography of Quentin Tarantino, there’s a certain reverence for the offbeat, forgotten and underappreciated aspects of cinema. An unmistakable, genre-bending style marks Tarantino’s works, from the ultra-violent symphonies of Pulp Fiction to the alternate histories of Inglorious Basterds and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, the director’s formative years were shaped by an array of cinematic influences, including an often-overlooked action thriller from 1977 that, as Tarantino describes, “blew” his mind.

Immersed in the vibrant culture of Los Angeles’ film scene from an early age, Tarantino was introduced to an assortment of films that would mould his cinematic voice. While mainstream blockbusters and independent treasures caught his attention, one film managed to ensnare the future auteur in a profound way. Not an obvious choice, nor a universal cult favourite, this film was Rolling Thunder, a taut revenge thriller that left a lasting impression on Tarantino.

Directed by John Flynn and scripted by Taxi Driver writer Paul Schrader, Rolling Thunder tells the gripping story of Major Charles Rane, a Vietnam veteran who embarks on a brutal quest for revenge when his family is murdered. Schrader, also the director of recent films like The Card Counter and this year’s Master Gardener, imbued Rolling Thunder with a powerful combination of character study and visceral action, a fusion that particularly entranced the young Tarantino.

In the director’s own words, the encounter with Flynn and Schrader’s film was mind-altering: “When I first saw ‘Rolling Thunder’… it blew my mind!” Tarantino writes in Cinema Speculation, a compilation of his personal reflections on cinema. This experience, shared with his mother and her boyfriend on a double feature night in 1977, was more than just a movie outing; it was the genesis of an intense appreciation for a film that many would overlook.

This appreciation transformed into a decade-long pilgrimage. “I loved Rolling Thunder so much that year before it became available on Vestron Home Video. For a period of ten years, I followed it all over Los Angeles, whenever and wherever it played,” the Jackie Brown director confessed. His earnest fondness for the film manifested as a relentless chase to catch it on different screens across the city.

The unique allure of Rolling Thunder for Tarantino lies in its perfect blend of deep character exploration and adrenaline-pumping action. “What I used to claim about Rolling Thunder was it was the best combination of character study and action film ever made. And it still is,” he attests. It’s unsurprising, then, that his own works often balance intricate character development with graphic, stylised action.

As the unsung hero in the pantheon of Tarantino’s influences, Rolling Thunder is a testament to the director’s respect for the oft-forgotten gems of genre cinema. The film’s impact on Tarantino’s narrative and aesthetic choices underscores the importance of the underappreciated in shaping great artistry. Amid the sea of mainstream blockbusters and indie darlings, Rolling Thunder remains an obscure yet pivotal catalyst in the evolution of one of Hollywood’s most original filmmakers.

Watch the trailer below.