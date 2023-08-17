Foreigner vocalist Kelly Hansen denounces bands using backing tracks









Kelly Hansen, lead vocalist of American rock band Foreigner, has spoken out against bands using backing tracks in their live performance, suggesting it’s a “fuck you” to fans.

Foreigner recently took to the stage at Moody Center in Austin, Texas as part of their Historic Farewell Tour. Before they closed the show with ‘Hot Blooded’, Hansen, who has fronted the band since 2005, stated, “As most of you probably know, this is what we’re calling our farewell tour. This is not a decision that came too lightly.”

He explained the artistic decision behind the farewell tour, stating, “I want you to understand something, from an artistic point of view, and I don’t think that many people talk about this, but we all know that there are bands out there that are travelling, playing, taking your money and not giving you a real performance.”

Hansen continued, “No matter what you say about me or about us, we’re fucking real deal. And it’s hard to sing this beautiful catalogue of songs when you’re 30. I’m 62. And what we decided was that we are gonna give you our best and leave you at our best, because these songs deserve it and you deserve it.”

The lead singer denounced bands who don’t give their all in live performance, stating, “Anything less is someone saying, ‘Fuck you for supporting me for decades’, so any time you see anyone out there who’s doing that, tell them to go fuck themselves. Listen, if you ain’t got it anymore, you ain’t got it, alright? Just deal with it and move on.”

Foreigner’s final tour is still ongoing. The band will take to a number of stages across the United States, from Phoenix, Arizona to Holmdel, New Jersey, before they say farewell.

Watch the clip of Foreigner frontman Kelly Hansen denouncing bands who rely on backing tracks below.