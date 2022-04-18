Watch new footage of the latest David Cronenberg film 'Crimes of the Future'









Many fans around the world have been unable to contain their excitement since the announcement of a brand new film by David Cronenberg this year at Cannes. While there were previous reports about Cronenberg’s retirement from the world of cinema due to difficulties in getting financing for projects, Cronenberg is back with what looks like one of the most promising projects of the year.

Titled Crimes of the Future, this sci-fi body horror film shares the same name as a 1970 production by Cronenberg but it is apparently not a remake of the same project. Details about the project remain ambiguous ahead of the Cannes premiere in order to preserve the mystery but some information about it has been available for a while now.

In February of last year, Cronenberg’s frequent collaborator Viggo Mortensen revealed in an interview: “It’s something [Cronenberg] wrote a long time ago, and he never got it made. Now he’s refined it, and he wants to shoot it. Hopefully, it’ll be this summer we’ll be filming. I would say, without giving the story away, he’s going maybe a little bit back to his origins…”

Describing the visual style as a unique neo-noir, Mortensen added that Cronenberg’s latest film was going to be a challenging cinematic experience: “It’s very interesting. It’s almost like a strange film noir story. It’s disturbing and it’s good, I think. But since his origins, he’s obviously developed in terms of technique and self-assurance as a director.”

According to the reports that have surfaced, Crimes of the Future will present a vision of the future where the human body is being re-conceptualised according to the values of post-humanism. Having explored his fascinating with the reconfiguration of the human body in films such as Videodrome and Crash, this promises to be a wild ride.

Watch the new trailer for Crimes of the Future below.