Foo Fighters tease UK tour announcement









With the release of their single ‘Rescued’, Foo Fighters have hinted that new shows in the UK might be on the horizon. This will mark the first time the band have played on UK soil since their tribute concerts for Taylor Hawkins, who passed away from a drug overdose last year.

In a post promoting their upcoming album But Here We Are, the band mentioned an announcement coming soon for tour dates, stating in a press release, “Pre-order any format of ‘But Here We Are’ for pre-sale code access to forthcoming and soon-to-be-announced UK live dates”. As of yet, the only shows that The Foos are scheduled to perform overseas this year on the Rock Am Ring Festival in Germany and Rock Im Park.

There has been no news of who will be replacing Hawkins behind the drumkit at this time. Although Dave Grohl is credited with playing the drums on the band’s latest single, fans, have speculated about potential replacements, including studio legend Josh Freese and The Darkness’s drummer Rufus Taylor, the son of Queen drummer Roger Taylor.

As fans wait for a potential replacement, The Foos’s first headlining show since their drummer’s death will be held in New Hampshire on May 24th. But Here We Are is set for release on June 2nd, 2023.