Foo Fighters tease new music for 2024









American rockers Foo Fighters have shared a new teaser on social media, indicating the band will release new music in 2024.

On their social media pages, the band have shared a 15-second clip titled ‘2024: Everything or Nothing At All’ along with a snippet of new music.

In the clip, over the top of a steadily increasing drum beat, Dave Grohl chants out the lyrics “I’ll get by / Maybe I won’t / Waste my time / Baby I know / It’s everything or nothing at all / Everything or nothing at all.”

The distortion on Grohl’s voice sounds a bit like he’s channelling the old-school sounds of songs like ‘Weanie Beanie’. Meanwhile, the driving rock sound that we’ve all come to expect from the Foo’s comes through loud and clear even in a brief amount of time.

The new music preview comes almost exactly a year after the Los Angeles edition of the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. The band took to their social media pages to thank audiences for “an emotional evening of loud love and loud music.”

There are still plenty of question marks surrounding ‘Everything or Nothing At All’. Is it a new album? A new single? Does it feature drums from Josh Freese or, like the band’s most recent album But Here We Are, is Dave Grohl taking on drum duties? We’ll probably have to wait until 2024 to find out for sure.

Check out the teaser down below.

See more 2024 | Everything or Nothing At All#FF2024 pic.twitter.com/aWBeUXG7vo — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 29, 2023