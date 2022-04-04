Foo Fighters sweep Grammys after Taylor Hawkins death









It was an emotional night for the Foo Fighters at last night’s Grammys 2022 as they claimed three big awards at the ceremony just a week on from the untimely death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

The band claimed the trophies for best rock album with Medicine at Midnight, best rock performance with ‘Making a Fire’, and best rock song with ‘Waiting on a War’.

Naturally, the band are still grieving the loss of Hawkins and were unable to attend the ceremony, so presenter Jimmy Jam accepted the awards on their behalf, adding that he was doing do “with prayers to their loved ones.”

The legendary rock band were originally scheduled to play at the Grammys, however, after Hawkins’ death they pulled out and organisers filled their slot with a touching video to Hawkins soundtracked by their classic song ‘My Hero’.

“Our thoughts go out to Taylor’s family, his friends, the Foo Fighters family and all of their fans around the globe,” said host Trevor Noah.

Billie Eilish also followed suit with a tribute of her own as she took to the stage wearing a t-shirt with Hawkins’ face on it to perform her track ‘Happier Than Ever’.

