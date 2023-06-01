Watch Foo Fighters play ‘New Way Home’ at an intimate D.C. gig









A new club, The Atlantis, has opened in Washington, D.C. – a replica of the 9:30 Club – where the Foo Fighters played a two-hour set on opening night, performing for a small crowd of 450 people.

The band’s frontman, Dave Grohl, cites the original 9:30 Club as a significant factor in influencing his musical tastes. He told The Washington Post in 2010, “I went to the 9:30 Club hundreds of times. I was always so excited to get there, and I was always bummed when it closed. I spent my teenage years at the club and saw some shows that changed my life.”

However, taking to the stage at The Atlantis, Grohl and his bandmates delivered an impressive set, performing both the hits and a few deeper cuts for the superfans in the audience. One of these was ‘New Way Home’ from The Colour and the Shape, which has only been played live twice in the past decade.

Grohl even reunited with his previous Scream bandmate, Pete Stahl, performing a cover of Bad Brains’ ‘At the Atlantis’ together. Moreover, the musician’s daughter, Violet Grohl, appeared on stage to sing ‘Shame Shame’ and ‘Rope’. The band also paid tribute to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins with the song ‘Aurora’.

Before the show, the venue was officially opened with the help of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the 9:30 Club owner Seth Hurwitz, who revealed a life-size statue of Grohl.

At the opening, Grohl explained that at the 9:30 Club, he “got to witness hundreds of bands that inspired me to become a musician myself,” citing the venue as giving him “that feeling of being in this sort of tribe, like we were all in on this big secret.”

Watch a clip of the band performing ‘New Way Home’ below.

See more Foo Fighters delivered a rare live performance of “New Way Home” during their show at The Atlantis in DC. pic.twitter.com/YRXnVyevr4 — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) May 31, 2023