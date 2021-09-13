Watch Foo Fighters perform ‘Everlong’ at the 2021 MTV VMAs







Legendary rock group the Foo Fighters performed their iconic single ‘Everlong’ at the 2021 MTV VMAs after Billie Eilish introduced the band and they claimed a Global Icon Award.

Eilish described the band as artists who inspired an “entire generation of music fans” and claimed that Dave Grohl and the group “helped the world fall in love with rock and roll”.

The 19-year-old musician then went on to say: “They put their heart into every single song, and leave it all on the stage every time. They’ve carried the torch of rock and roll for 26 years.”

Concluding her glowing eulogy of the band by saying: “They have 12 Grammys, seven Platinum albums, two VMAs, and this year they’ll be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They are heroes, they are legends, and now they’re officially Global Icons.”

Frontman Dave Grohl then accepted the award, adding: “We’ve been a band for 26 years, so it feels pretty good. But we’d like to thank all of the people at MTV, past and present.”

After a list of thank you and quips, he then gleefully concluded, “We’ll see you in 26 years,” before the band embarked on a medley of songs centred around their 1997 classic ‘Everlong’.

You can check out the performance below.

