From Foo Fighters to Paul McCartney: The complete Taylor Hawkins tribute show setlist









Taking over Wembley Stadium in England on Saturday night, Foo Fighters performed for the very first time since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March, playing a six-hour long set which attracted some of the greatest musicians in the contemporary industry.

Recruiting some of Hawkins’ biggest idols for the concert, the Foo Fighters brought out the likes of Liam Gallagher, Travis Barker, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, as well as Brian Johnson of AC/DC fame. Among such acts, there were also some unexpected homecomings, with the concert seeing Them Crooked Vultures and James Gang come back together, as well as members of Taylor Hawkins’ family who joined Dave Grohl and the rest of the band on stage.

“A gigantic fucking night for a gigantic fucking person,” Grohl announced at the start of the show, making it clear from the offset that the concert would honour the legacy of Taylor Hawkins in more ways than one. Clocking in at almost six hours in total, with a setlist of 50 songs, Grohl’s spectacular show was a remarkable lasting legacy for Hawkins and the Foo Fighters in general.

The complete Taylor Hawkins tribute show setlist

Liam Gallagher with Foo Fighters – ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Star’

Liam Gallagher with Foo Fighters – ‘Live Forever’

Josh Homme, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakim, and Nile Rodgers – ‘Let’s Dance’ (David Bowie)

Gaz Coombes, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakim, and Nile Rodgers – ‘Modern Love’ (David Bowie)

Chevy Metal and The Coattail Riders – ‘Psycho Killer’ (Talking Heads)

Kesha, Chevy Metal, and The Coattail Riders – ‘Children of the Revolution’ (T-Rex)

The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins – ‘Louise’

The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins – ‘Range Rover Bitch’

The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins – ‘It’s Over’

Dave Grohl, Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, and Josh Freese – ‘On Fire’ (Van Halen)

Dave Grohl, Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, and Josh Freese – ‘Hot for Teacher’ (Van Halen)

Violet Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Jason Falkner, and Dave Grohl – ‘Last Goodbye’ (Jeff Buckley)

Violet Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Jason Falkner, and Dave Grohl – ‘Grace’ (Jeff Buckley)

Supergrass – ‘Going Out’

Supergrass – ‘Alright’

Supergrass – ‘Caught by the Fuzz’

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ (Elton John)

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Gunman’

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Long Slow Goodbye’ (Queens of the Stone Age)

Pretenders with Dave Grohl – ‘Precious’

Pretenders with Dave Grohl – ‘Tattooed Love Boys’

Pretenders with Dave Grohl – ‘Brass in Pocket’

James Gang – ‘Walk Away’

James Gang – ‘The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate to the Wind’

James Gang with Dave Grohl – ‘Funk #49’

Violet Grohl, Mark Ronson, Chris Chaney, and Jason Falkner – ‘Valerie’ (Amy Winehouse)

Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich, and Foo Fighters – ‘Back in Black’ (AC/DC)

Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich, and Foo Fighters – ‘Let There Be Rock’ (AC/DC)

Stewart Copeland with Foo Fighters – ‘Next to You’ (The Police)

Stewart Copeland, Gaz Coombes, and Foo Fighters – ‘Every Little Thing She Does is Magic’ (The Police)

Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Dave Grohl – ‘2112 Part I: Overture’ (RUSH)

Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Dave Grohl – ‘Working Man’ (RUSH)

Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Omar Hakim – ‘YYZ’ (RUSH)

Brian May, Roger Taylor, Foo Fighters, Rufus Taylor, and Luke Spiller – ‘We Will Rock You’ (Queen)

Brian May, Roger Taylor, Foo Fighters, and Rufus Taylor – ‘I’m in Love With My Car’ (Queen)

Brian May, Roger Taylor, Foo Fighters, Justin Hawkins, and Rufus Taylor – ‘I’m in Love With My Car’ (Queen)

Brian May, Roger Taylor, Foo Fighters, Sam Ryder, and Rufus Taylor – ‘Somebody to Love’ (Queen)

Brian May – ‘Love of My Life’ (Queen)

Foo Fighters with Josh Freese – ‘Times Like These’

Foo Fighters with Josh Freese – ‘All My Life’

Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – ‘The Pretender’

Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – ‘Monkey Wrench’

Foo Fighters with Nandi Bushell – ‘Learn to Fly’

Foo Fighters with Rufus Taylor – ‘These Days’

Foo Fighters with Rufus Taylor – ‘Best of You’

Paul McCartney, Chrissie Hynde, Foo Fighters, and Omar Hakim – ‘Oh! Darling’ (The Beatles)

Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, and Omar Hakim – ‘Helter Skelter’ (The Beatles)

Foo Fighters with Omar Hakim – ‘Aurora’

Foo Fighters with Shane Hawkins – ‘My Hero’

Dave Grohl – ‘Everlong’

Liam Gallagher backed by Foo Fighters with Dave Grohl on drums is one of the best things I’ve ever seen. #taylorhawkinstribute pic.twitter.com/ts7HfUOKE9 — l a u r a (@xlauraonline) September 3, 2022