Foo Fighters announce new compilation album









Foo Fighters have announced a new compilation album, The Essential Foo Fighters, which marks their first release since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The new release is the follow-up to their 2009 Greatest Hits album and will include new material for the first time since last year’s Medicine at Midnight. It is due for release on October 28th via Sony Music and will be available on CD and double vinyl.

The upcoming album features 19 tracks on the LP, including two extra new songs, ‘Breakout’ and ‘Waiting On A War’. The collection includes all of their biggest hits, such as ‘Everlong’, ‘My Hero’, ‘Best Of You’, and ‘Monkey Wrench’.

Foo Fighters recently returned to the stage at London’s Wembley Stadium for the first time since Hawkins’ death in March. They were joined by a series of special guests, including Paul McCartney, for a night in honour of their late drummer.

In a review of the tribute show, Far Out‘s Jack Whatley wrote: “As crowds drifted towards the tube station, and the hum of a simply epic night buzzed around the audience, it became clear that this was a night nobody would ever forget. The performance was only matched by the highly charged sentiment of the occasion. Some stadium shows can have that effect on you, but this felt different.

“As an audience, we weren’t leaving feeling spent by the plethora of iconic rock stars we had just witnessed but by the powerful and moving moments nestled between them. While on a global stage, a world-beating show was performed, it was the fragile intimacy of the people who made it that will never be forgotten. Taylor Hawkins was and will always be an icon.”