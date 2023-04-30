Foo Fighters member Chris Shiftlett releases single ‘Dead and Gone’









Outside of making rock and roll with the Foo Fighters, guitarist Chris Shiflett has surprised fans with the new solo single ‘Dead and Gone’. The Foos also made headlines a few weeks ago by releasing their first new music since the death of longtime member Taylor Hawkins.

Being a country-tinged tune, Shiflett recorded the song during the 2020 pandemic with Tom Bukovac on guitar and Charlie Worsham on dobro. Shiflett went on to say that the song was an ode to some of the people that he remembered hanging out with back in his hometown, saying: “Sad to say there’s been more than a few friends who’ve left us too soon, so there are lots of stories there, kind of a lost generation”.

Shiflett would often cite his hometown as the main focus of his lyrics. He said: “My hometown was an odd mix of luxury paradise and working-class grit and continues to be a bottomless pit of lyrical inspiration”. Along with the new single, Shiflett has promised a new album in the works, which is set for release later this year through Snakefarm.

This comes a few weeks shy of Foo Fighters’ first public performances since the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts last year. Though there is no word on Shiflett’s solo release date, The Foos’ But Here We Are arrives on June 2nd.