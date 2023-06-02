Foo Fighters’ guitarist Chris Shiflett is releasing a podcast, ‘Shred with Shifty’









Chris Shiflett, the guitarist of Foo Fighters, is releasing a podcast called Shred with Shifty. The show will involve plenty of musical guests, with Shiflett inviting them to share their biggest inspirations and talk all things guitar.

Discussing his podcast, Shiflett shared: “My new show, Shred With Shifty, was born out of the fact that I spend an awful lot of time watching people on the internet explain guitar parts almost right, so I thought, what if I could just go to the source and find out what my favorite players actually did on the solos I love?”

The podcast will also allow the guests to demonstrate their musical skills, with Shiflett and his interviewees moving between playing and talking to each other. So far, guests include Rivers Cuomo from Weezer, Nile Rodgers, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready and Alex Lifeson from Rush.

“I love guitar, and in particular, I love lead guitar (not to mention all things related to lead guitar playing: amps, pedals, stories about recording and, of course, guitars),” he explained.

“I’m about two thirds of the way through doing the interviews for this first season, and the lineup is insane, plus I’ve already got a big new bag of hot licks to learn. Working on launching this show has been a good reminder of why I picked up a guitar in the first place — because it’s really, really fun.”

Shred With Shifty is produced by Double Elvis, who said, “Chris Shiflett’s passion for the craft, his curiosity, and his unique ability to connect with other musicians makes him the perfect person to lead this exploration. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with him.”

See the announcement video below.