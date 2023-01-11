Foo Fighters confirmed for Bonnaroo 2023









Kendrick Lamar, Liquid Stranger, Alex G, Fleet Foxes, Ezra Furman, Zeds Dead and now Foo Fighters have all been announced as part of the 2023 Bonaroo Music & Arts Festival, with performances spread across four jam-packed days in June.

Liquid Stranger and Zeds Dead are set to co-headline the first day of the much-anticipated festival, performing from the Green Stage Park on June 15th. Other acts taking to the Manchester, Tennesse, stage include Big Freedia, Briscoe, 070 Shake and Ezra Furman.

The lineup for June 16th, meanwhile, includes Kendrick Lamar as the headliner, as well as Vulpeck, Portugal. The Man, Baby Keem, Fleet Foxes, Rina Sawayama, AFI, Alex G, Muna, Sampa the Great and more. In all, 32 acts will take to the stage.

June 17th boasts the likes of Lil Nas X, Korn, Yung Gravy, The Beths, Remi Wolf, J.I.D and a closing set by Odesza. Foo Fighters will close the festival on Sunday, June 18th, alongside Paramore, Marcus Mumford, Pixies, Franz Ferdinand, Girl In Red, and Jacob Collier. A total of 106 live performances will take place across the four days.

News of Foo Fighters’ performance follows the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away at 50. The band took a break but are now back on the road, having recently announced sets at Boston Calling and Sonic Temple festival. Early access tickets for Bonnaroo 2023 are on sale from January 12th.