Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett announces new solo album









Chris Shiflett, the guitarist of Foo Fighters, has announced his third solo album as a singer-songwriter. The new record, titled Lost At Sea, is scheduled for release on October 20th via Snakefarm in the UK and Ireland and will be available for pre-order from July 13th.

Shiflett’s announcement doesn’t leave fans empty-handed, however, as he previews the new LP with its third single, ‘Damage Control’. The track comes complete with a music video created using footage from Shiflett’s tour of the UK and Ireland back in March.

“We made a guitar-centric record that encapsulates everything I’ve been listening to over the years, from the most country songs I’ve ever recorded to punk rock and even songs that sound like a California version of The Clash,” Shiflett says of the new album in press materials.

‘Damage Control’ arrives as a follow-up to two previously released singles, ‘Dead And Gone’ and ‘Black Top White Lines’. It has now been announced that these will also appear on Lost At Sea upon its arrival in October.

Shiflett revealed that much of the new material was written during the Covid-19 lockdown periods when his touring commitments with Foo Fighters were put on ice. The album arrives just a few months after Foo Fighters’ recently released album, But Here We Are, the band’s first without the late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

In a four-star review, Far Out said of But Here We Are: “While it’s hard to call But Here We Are a classic Foo Fighters record, it’s definitely a record that should garner respect later as the band comb through their back pages to celebrate their own story of survival. It might hurt to be dealt this kind of blow, but it takes the strong to get back up, and Foo Fighters have come out on the other side stronger for it.”

Listen to Chris Shiflett’s new single, ‘Damage Control’, below.