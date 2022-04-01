The Foo Fighters album that Dave Grohl hates









The manufacturing of the Foo Fighters album One By One was a testing time for the group. They spent months trying to make the perfect record before Dave Grohl decided to halt production because it was going nowhere, and, perhaps unsurprisingly, the singer still holds ill feelings towards the project.

In what was the band’s first release with the late Taylor Hawkins, 1999’s There Is Nothing Left to Lose marked a turning point in their career thanks to his spellbinding arrival. However, their next step wouldn’t be quite as easy, and Foo Fighters found themselves in turmoil when nothing seemed to go to plan.

“At the time, we were making an album that wasn’t working. We’d started in October of 2001. After about three-and-a-half months, I realised it didn’t sound familiar,” Grohl later told Billboard.

He continued: “It didn’t sound like the band does live. It didn’t feel right. With our band, the most important thing is that the songs feel right and the recordings feel good. It’s more about the feel than anything. We were so focused on production because our intent was to make this big rock record. But your energy tends to wane after three months. Spontaneity and energy have a lot to do with rock, and rock records shouldn’t take long to make.”

Grohl then accepted Josh Homme’s invitation to get behind the drums for Queens of the Stone Age on Songs For The Deaf, and his bandmates temporarily thought he’d never return.

After discarding their previous material, Grohl invited Hawkins to Studio 606 in Virginia to work on the album over a 12-day-period with the rest of the band later adding their parts in Los Angeles, and One By One was created.

The album included hits ‘Times Like These’, ‘All My Life’ and ‘Low’, but, as an overall record, Grohl was less than pleased with the final result. In 2005, he confessed to Rolling Stone: “I was kinda pissed at myself for the last record. Four of the songs were good, and the other seven I never played again in my life. We rushed into it, and we rushed out of it.”

After squandering a fortune on the initial demos, Grohl felt pressured to have an album ready, and he knew that the strength of the singles would make sure One By One didn’t flop.

Commercially, it was a resounding success and even topped the charts in the United Kingdom. It was also met with rave reviews despite Grohl’s unenthusiastic thoughts on the project.

When considering Grohl’s opinion, it’s also worth remembering that Taylor Hawkins’ traumatic overdose also took place during this period. The making of One By One took Foo Fighters to the brink, which could explain his hostility.

