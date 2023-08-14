Michael Bublé makes surprise appearance at Foo Fighters gig









At the recent Foo Fighters gig at Outside Lands, attendees were in for a surprise when Michael Bublé made an unexpected appearance. The occasion? Dave Grohl was introducing the band’s new live drummer, Josh Freese.

As part of the introduction, the band showcased some of Freese’s earlier contributions to other bands, one of which included a stint with Michael Bublé. A recent aspect of recent Foo Fighters’ concerts has been Grohl’s invitation to audience members who claim to know the lyrics to Bublé’s ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’.

As a tradition, Grohl would ask these fans to join them on stage to perform – but this time, he invited a supposed “super fan” with a sign stating, “I <3 Bublé”. To the amazement of most, it was Bublé himself.

Grohl joked, “This motherfucker better know the song.” After Bublé’s appearance, he provided some clarity. “We’ve been doing that thing where people from the audience come up and say ‘I know that fucking song,’ and they walk up, and they know the first verse, but they don’t fucking know it,” he said.

Grohl then revealed the extent of Bublé’s dedication: “So this badass motherfucker — and I’m not exaggerating — flew in today from Argentina to fucking sing that song to you guys. Because there’s no such thing as taking a joke too far.”

Following this performance, Foo Fighters will continue their tour with multiple festivals and headlining shows planned across North and South America for the remainder of the year.

Whether Bublé will continue to fly around the world and follow them remains to be seen, but fans can keep their fingers crossed. Watch the hilarious surprise performance below.