Fontaines D.C. launch scholarship at BIMM Dublin









Ireland’s hottest product, Fontaines D.C., are launching their own scholarship at the BIMM Institute in Dublin.

The scholarship will cover course fees for the whole four years that it takes for a student to complete the BA (Hons) Commercial Modern Music degree, worth €12,000. Adding to the excitement, the band will also be involved in choosing the recipient of the scholarship.

Students that sign up for the course receive guidance in their selected field of songwriting, guitar, vocals or drums, and are given insider knowledge about the music industry and its inner workings. Alongside this, there are performance opportunities, masterclasses, tutorials and networking prospects.

“We’re honoured to have a scholarship in our name,” Fontaines bassist Conor Deegan explained. “Our time [at] BIMM gave us time to figure out who we wanted to be as a band. We were given guidance on how to achieve our dreams. We’re looking forward to being able to help someone else succeed at their time there with this scholarship.”

Principal of BIMM Dublin, Alan Cullivan, revealed that the institution are “thrilled” at the scholarship, “having watched their career grow with great excitement both before and since they completed their studies”.

He continued: “At BIMM, we are driven by a commitment to helping Ireland’s next generation of music talent achieve their creative goals and realise their ambitions as artists… to be able to offer that in collaboration with our former students is a bonus.”

Notably, BIMM Dublin has produced a handful of popular acts over recent years. These include post-punk outfit The Murder Capital, Craig Fitzgerald of The Academic, Maria Kelly and Jafaris. Find out more about the scholarship here.

As for Fontaines D.C., their new album Skint Fia is set for release on April 22nd. So far, the band have released three singles off the record, ‘Jackie Down The Line’, ‘I Love You’ and the title track, and they have not disappointed. It’s shaping up to be their best outing yet.

Listen to ‘Skinty Fia’ below.