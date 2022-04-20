Fontaines D.C. drop new song 'Roman Holiday'









Fontaines D.C. - 'Roman Holiday' 8

We are just a few days away from Fontaines D.C. dropping their third LP Skinty Fia on the world. The follow-up to 2020’s acclaimed A Hero’s Death, the album has been one of the most hotly anticipated releases in the world of guitar rock this year.

All signs are good so far based on the previews that the band has released over the past few weeks. We’ve heard the album’s title track along with the moody and engrossing tracks ‘Jackie Down the Line’ and ‘I Love You’ that seem to point in a (marginally) more upbeat direction for the band.

That direction is now being bolstered by the fourth and final single to be released before Skinty Fia is officially released on Friday, ‘Roman Holiday’. With images of weddings and queens bouncing around the uptempo track, ‘Roman Holiday’ contains very little darkness from a group who had previously specialised in it. Instead, a little bit of jangle and a little bit of optimism seems to seep into the band’s sound. Fontaines D.C. didn’t seem particularly eager to be pigeonholed as a dreary “post-punk”, and ‘Roman Holiday’ solidifies the band’s eclectic palate.

“‘Roman Holiday’ makes me think of the wide streets of north London in the summer and the urge to discover them at night time,” frontman Grian Chatten explains in a statement. “The thrill of being a gang of Irish people in London with a bit of a secret language and my first flat with my girlfriend.”

With ‘Roman Holiday’ dropping the Tuesday before their Friday album release, this is it for the initial promotional cycle for Skinty Fia. Now comes the post-release push, on which the band will round out their spring tour with a few final American shows. Here’s hoping that the band will return to the road for a second leg of bringing Skinty Fia to the people.

Check out the lyric video for ‘Roman Holiday’ down below. Skinty Fia is set to drop on April 22nd.