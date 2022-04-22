Foals debut new songs ‘2am’ and ‘2001’ live as they begin 2022 tour









On the 20th of April, Foal kicked off their ‘Life Is Yours’ tour by performing their brand new single ‘2am’ and ‘2001’.

The band’s show in Usher Hall, Edinburgh, was a big hit with fans, kicking off what will inevitably be an iconic tour for the rock band. The Oxford-born band isn’t leaving it there, travelling far and wide across the country, including Utilita Arena, Birmingham, and Bonus Arena in Hull, performing their new songs, featuring on their forthcoming new record, ‘Life Is Yours.’

Other songs on their setlist include ‘Wake Me Up’, ‘Mountain At My Gates’, ‘The Runner’, and ‘Olympic Airways’, with the frontman Yannis Philippakis saying that: “this is our idea of a going out record.”

“We were thinking about parties, club nights and being drunk on the bus at 2am trying to get home. All of it: the excitement before you go out, meeting up with your friends, the wild abandon. ‘Who’s got the pingers? Where are we going?’ This is all of that youthful excess of going out.”

Not only has the band got the tour in the coming months, but it will be followed by a string of festivals in Summer, including Latitude and countless others.

New #FOALS song snippet: the title track from #LifeIsYours album, live from the Edinburgh gig at Usher Hall (20/04/22). @foals pic.twitter.com/nP2ARAIt7p — Doug (@douglashunter90) April 20, 2022