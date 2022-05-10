Flying Lotus shares new song from the Magic Johnson docuseries









‘They Call Me Magic (Main Title Theme)’ is the impending theme to a series written about basketball player par excellence, Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson.

The player in question became the president of basketball operations of the LA Lakers. The theme was penned by Flying Lotus, a jazz-oriented artist who creates a sound collage based on his immediate surroundings.

The 38-year-old artist Flying Lotus is a producer and occasional rapper, making him one of the more diverse and malleable artists of his generation. Flying Lotus’s 2019 album, Flamagra, was something of a breakthrough for the songwriter.

Earlier in 2022, it was announced that Flying Lotus would double as both director and composer for a new sci-fi horror film Ash, making it his first score to accompany a full-length film since Kuso, released in 2017. He wrote the score for the Netflix anime series, Yasuke. The artist’s latest theme is one that embodies the basketball player.

The composer wrote the theme to the series in an effort to pay tribute to one of the most renowned basketball players of all time. Johnson was also one of the first celebrities to disclose their HIV diagnosis to the public, which brought the illness into the public spotlight. He is credited with dispelling myths about the illness, which was shrouded in derogatory comments in some quarters of America and Britain.

“Some people told me, Earvin, it’s not what you think it is,” he recalled. “I didn’t know what they were talking about. Until I saw it. In Boston.” Johnson was shocked by the treatment of victims of AIDS and HIV. “They only had two people in a 30-bed hospice,” he said. “All these people out here on the streets trying to get beds. Trying to get care. They were sending them through so much. I quit. That day, I quit.”

Johnson used his celebrity to highlight the spread of HIV, stating that it was not limited to those who considered themselves part of the LGBT community. Indeed, Johnson’s work helped spearheaded the Magic Johnson Foundation in the early 1990s, in the hope of raising awareness about the illness.