Flume shares surprise album, ‘Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan’









Australian electronic musician Flume has celebrated the ten-year anniversary of his debut album by releasing the surprise LP, Things Don’t Always Go The Way You Plan.

The producer had been teasing an announcement on social media, but the details remained unclear. However, it did suggest that new music was coming because Flume shared an image which looked like cover art, and he also attached a series of .WAV files. On social media, the musician explained his decision to make the album from previously unused material came after the positive reception his previously unheard demo, ‘Slugger 1.4 [2014 Export.WAV]’, received in November.

Announcing the new album, Flume said: “It’s been ten years since my first record [2012’s ‘Flume’] came out. Since then, I’ve [written] a lot [of] music – and not all of it has seen the light of day. After seeing the reaction to Slugger 1.4 and how much love it got, I figured it would be fun to release more of these forgotten ideas from my old laptops. The whole process has been quite cathartic.”

Additionally, to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his debut album, Flume, the musician has announced a huge headline concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on May 5th. The Aussie will be joined on the bill by fellow countrymen Chet Faker and KUČKA.

Last year, Flume returned with Palaces, an album which included collaborations with Caroline Polachek and Damon Albarn. In a review, Far Out wrote: “Palaces is a confusing record, and although it’s supposed to be about Flume’s return to the picturesque rural retreat of New South Wales, it’s not a theme that he tightly sticks to. It’s towards the end of the record when the album truly begins to heat up, and his collaboration with Emma Louise on ‘Hollow’ is made to make people dance en-masse at festivals. Unfortunately, it is followed by the ultra skippable ‘Love Light’, but thankfully the haunting Caroline Polacheck featuring ‘Sirens’ drags Palaces safely back to shore”.

It concludes: “The album is brought to a close with the beautiful title track, which features Damon Albarn, and is the highlight of Palaces. It’s here Flume shows he’s more than your standard producer and an adventurous genre-crossing artist who is far from a standard dance act, it’s just a shame these moments are rare.”

Stream Flume’s new album below.