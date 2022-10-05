Florida will celebrate Tom Petty in the inaugural 'Tom Petty Day'









It has been announced that The University of Florida Athletic Association will be celebrating the life and career of Tom Petty on October 15th as part of the Gators’ American football game. The college has also announced that they will adorn the musical icon with an honorary degree in music next year.

The proceeds, including merchandise sales, of the event in collaboration with the Tom Petty Estate will be donated to Kids Count and Family Promise, two charities that promote the well-being of underserved communities in Gainesville.

Petty’s daughter, Adria, said: “It is so incredible for everyone in the family that UF is honouring our dad in his hometown this way. He loved the Gators, and he loved Gainesville, he always talked jokingly about a doctorate from UF, and he would have been totally blown away by all this.”

She added: “It is an added gift that we can give something back and provide much-needed resources to underserved communities in Gainesville. It is near and dear to our entire Petty family. Annakim and I have a mother, father, grandparents and an uncle and aunt who have lived here a long time. It’s unbelievable that now 90+ thousand people sing our dad’s song here at home games.”

Petty was born and raised in Gainesville, Florida and had actually worked as a groundskeeper at the University of Florida during his youth. He would play at several Gainesville venues before departing for Los Angeles to launch his career proper.

Scott Stricklin, the Athletics director at the University of Florida, said, “Tom Petty and his music has become ingrained in the game day experience at The Swamp and serves as a community building rally cry for Gator fans. We are excited to work with the Petty family to commemorate a Gainesville son through our upcoming game day celebration and this unique merchandise collection, and we know our fan base will proudly honour his connection to the university.”