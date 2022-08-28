The favourite books of Florence and the Machine singer Florence Welch









You may not know that Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine has a book club. In 2012, a fan of Florence suggested that she begin a group discussing her favourite books. The group ended up being called Between Two Books.

“When I was on tour about four years ago, I saw some fans tweeting about maybe starting a book club,” Welch said. “I just said it was a great idea and I’d love to help them and be involved somehow. I recommended the first book for them, which was Opposed Positions by Gwendoline Riley, and it took off from there.”

She added: “It began from me choosing books that I really liked. But actually I started to find it more fun and interesting to get people to recommend books. We’ve had a few guest recommendations so far. I’m always fascinated by what books people like and what they are reading, so this gives me a great excuse to ask people I love and respect what books have really affected them.”

Welch has been an avid reader since a young age. She took particular interest in Philp Pullman’s Northern Lights trilogy, and her parents used to read Orlando by Kathleen Hale and Little House on the Prairie by Laura Ingalls Wilders to her when she was a child.

“I think reading is essentially a solitary activity,” Welch said. “Growing up, I used reading as a form of escape. I was shy and sensitive, and so reading gave me a safe space. It’s a huge generalization to say that all readers are introverts, I’m sure there’s a lot of extroverted bookworms out there, but for me it’s nice to know people of similar inclinations can actually come together in a social way and talk about something that is inherently solitary.”

“Between Two Books has a really good energy I think,” she added. “I try not to spend too much of my life online – having a pretty addictive personality, it’s not great for my head – but this is definitely my favourite part of the internet.” Here is a list of some of Welch’s favourite books.

Florence Welch’s favourite books:

Opposed Positions – Gwendoline Riley

– Gwendoline Riley The Ice Age – Kirsten Reed

– Kirsten Reed Why Not Say What Happened? – Ivana Lowell

Your Voice in My Head – Emma Forrest

– Emma Forrest Their Eyes Were Watching God – Zora Neale Hurston

– Zora Neale Hurston Songs of the Dragons Flying to Heaven and Other Plays – Young Jean Lee

A Confederacy of Dunces – John Kennedy Toole

The Great Gatsby – F. Scott Fitzgerald

– F. Scott Fitzgerald The Marriage Plot – Jeffrey Eugenides

– Jeffrey Eugenides The Day of the Triffids – John Wyndham

The Goldfinch – Donna Tartt

– Donna Tartt Not That Kind Of Girl – Lena Dunham

– Lena Dunham Heartburn – Nora Ephron

I Will Never Be Beautiful Enough to Make Us Beautiful Together – Mira Gonzalez

Mira Gonzalez Birthday Letters – Ted Hughes

– Ted Hughes Just Kids – Patti Smith

Night Flower: The Life and Art of Vali Myers – Martin McIntosh and Gemma Jones

Fates and Furies – Lauren Groff

The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle – Haruki Murakami

Salt – Nayyirah Waheed

Bone – Yrsa Daley-Ward

– Yrsa Daley-Ward Geek Love – Katherine Dunn

– Katherine Dunn The Rose That Grew From Concrete – Tupac Shakur

– Tupac Shakur In Praise of Shadows – Jun’ichirō Tanizaki

– Jun’ichirō Tanizaki The Descent of Man – Grayson Perry

– Grayson Perry Last Exit To Brooklyn – Hubert Selby, Jr.

– Hubert Selby, Jr. The Lesser Bohemians – Eimear McBride

Here I Am – Jonathan Safran Foer

Too Much and Not the Mood – Durga Chew-Bose

The Outrun – Amy Liptrot