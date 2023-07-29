Florence Pugh’s strange nickname for Timothée Chalamet









Florence Pugh is an excellent addition to the film industry. Known for her exceptional acting talents and quintessential British humour, it’s safe to say that Pugh is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s favourites, with performances in projects such as Midsommar and Little Women receiving universal praise.

Pugh gained significant fame after taking the lead role in Ari Aster’s folk horror film and has since starred in some of the biggest titles in the business, including the likes of Black Widow, Don’t Worry Darling, The Wonder, and Oppenheimer alongside Cillian Murphy.

Being one of the best of the best herself, Pugh knows a good thing when she sees it. Her relationship with Timothée Chalamet has blossomed over the years, starting when they co-starred alongside each other in Greta Gerwig’s Little Woman. Further solidifying their working relationship, the two actors recently reunited for Dune: Part 2 alongside Zendaya and Austin Butler.

Having worked with Chalamet a number of times, Pugh is a big fan, even going so far as to call him “our Leo [Dicaprio]”. Chalamet, who will star in the upcoming Wonka movie, a prequel to the Roald Dahl canon, followed a similar trajectory to fame as Pugh, seemingly coming out of nowhere and capturing the attention of many.

Pugh always has a lot of love to give her co-stars, particularly those that she worked with on Dune. “To do Dune with those specific actors at the front, like Timmy [Chalamet] and Zendaya and Austin [Butler] – they are remarkable people, number one, and unbelievable actors, number two,” shew once commented. “They’re stars in their own ways, not in the cliché way of using the word”.

She continued: “They’re just – they’re sparkly people. I’m now lucky enough to call them all my friends, which is super exciting. For me to be able to work with the ‘young Hollywood’ of the moment, and them being beautiful people, and then have them on my phone when I want to text them—to see that that’s the direction in which our industry is going is such a wonderful feeling”.

Pugh even has an adorable, endearing nickname for Chalamet. Granted, it was one she didn’t immediately plan to get out there, much less say to his face, but it’s harmless and fun and shows just how much she’s warmed to him. Pugh recalls seeing Chalamet at the 2017 British Academy Film Awards and calling him by his private nickname, ‘Chalamala-bing-bong’, to his face, something that she had only said before to her grandma, who apparently initiated the whole thing. “I accidentally called him Timothée Chalamala-bing-bong to his face,” she told The Guardian. “He was like, ‘What?’ And I was like, ‘Nothing!’”

Aside from her charm and quick wit, the Oxford graduate knows her stuff when it comes to playing complex characters and putting herself in their shoes. In fact, Pugh recalls being younger and reading Little Women and imagining herself as Amy. “I remember [my gran] when she read the scene where Amy burns Jo’s book, and looking up from the book and going ‘what a wicked, wicked girl’. I remember how excited she was about that, and clearly Amy is the one to get behind”.

Pugh undoubtedly stands out as one of the most captivating and thrilling actors in the entertainment industry. With her refreshing candidness, authenticity, and passion for her craft, she has cemented her place as one of the most endearing and beloved actors of her generation. Time and again, she delivers performances that hit the mark with precision, leaving audiences spellbound and eagerly anticipating her every on-screen endeavour.