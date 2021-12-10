Florence Pugh and Rami Malek join Christopher Nolan film ‘Oppenheimer’









Director Christopher Nolan is planning an epic return to the silver screen in 2023, following the indifference of his 2020 sci-fi extravaganza, Tenet, in 2020. His latest project, Oppenheimer, follows the creation of the world’s first atomic bomb and stars the likes of Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon, as well as the recently announced actors Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Benny Safdie.

Parting ways with Warner Brothers for the first time in decades, Christopher Nolan has teamed up with Universal this time, with the production company calling the film an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it”. Cillian Murphy, who has previously worked with Nolan on Inception, Dunkirk and Batman Begins, leads the cast as the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, a divisive figure in the world of science.

Florence Pugh comes into the story as Jean Tatlock, a member of the Communist Party in the United States who engaged in a relationship with Oppenheimer, whilst Benny Safdie will play Edward Teller, a Hungarian physicist brought in to help the U.S in their secretive ‘Manhattan Project’. Meanwhile, the No Time to Die and Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek has been named in an unnamed role as a scientist.

Christopher Nolan has penned the script for the brand new film which is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin named, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. Fans of the iconic director will have to wait a while for the film’s arrival, however, with Universal setting a release date of July 21st, 2023.

Until then, take a dive into Nolan’s 2017 war epic, Dunkirk, and take a look at the trailer, below.