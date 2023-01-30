Florence Pugh to release new music for Zach Braff's 'A Good Person'









Actor Florence Pugh has revealed that she plans to release original music later in the year, with at least one of her new pieces set to feature in Zach Braff’s upcoming movie, A Good Person.

The comedy-drama is scheduled for a US release on March 24th. In the film, Pugh plays Allison, a young woman with the world at her feet, including a fiancé, a successful career and a strong family. However, things fall apart when Allison survives a fatal accident, and she emerges from recovery with unresolved grief and opioid addiction. She then forms an unlikely relationship with her would-be father-in-law, Daniel, played by Morgan Freeman.

Discussing Pugh’s performance in A Good Person, Braff told Collider: “Florence Pugh’s performance in the movie, I know I’m biased, but it’s the most miraculous thing you will ever see. I’m not overselling it. It’s a dramedy. It’s her going toe-to-toe with Morgan Freeman.”

As well as demonstrating her talent, the film will also be a conduit for Pugh’s original music. Notably, when she was younger, Pugh uploaded a handful of acoustic covers to YouTube under the moniker Flossie Rose. Recently, she collaborated with Harry Styles for ‘With You All The Time’, which featured on the Don’t Worry Darling soundtrack.

In a new interview with Vogue’s podcast The Run-Through, Pugh revealed (via Paper Mag): “I’ve actually got music being released this year. I wrote music for [A Good Person] and that’s been a whole exciting experience that I’ve been desperate to do for years.”

“[Music] is one of those things that can mean so much to you, and the less you do it, the less confidence you have and you end up losing your heart in it,” Pugh said. “For years I was so scared of how to do it. And eventually, this opportunity arose and I read Zach’s script and I said ‘I’ve been inspired to write a song.’ And we put them in the movie.”

