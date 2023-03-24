Florence Pugh was nervous about playing a drug addict in ‘A Good Person’: “If it doesn’t work, it’s offensive”









British actor Florence Pugh has explained how she felt nervous about playing a drug addict in her latest film. The 27-year-old actor stars as Allison, an opiate addict struggling to overcome her addiction following a terrible accident, in Zach Braff’s new drama A Good Person.

During a recent interview with Collider, Pugh explained she was initially hesitant to take the role. “If it doesn’t work, it’s offensive. It’s disrespectful. It’s embarrassing,” she said. “It’s all the awful things that an actor, performer, or director never wants to feel. I think that’s why it is so crucial that we did deep, deep, deep diving, and deep background checks on what it is that these people are going through.”

She added: “You can’t make a movie like this with this topic and this unbelievably sensitive and delicate storyline without doing our research, and without talking to the right people, and that’s just something that, you know, it was obvious that you need to do.”

The Don’t Worry Darling star went on to explain that she was able to “thrive” on set due to the challenging nature of the role: “I thrive under pressure, and I love being put to the test, and I completely come alive when we are telling a story in a short amount of time. I love a short shoot. I find it so exhilarating and thrilling, and everybody is so focused because we need to get it done. And you know, this is how I grew up in the industry, this is how I learned, was small indies with not a lot of time, tiny budget, an amazing cast, and a fantastic crew, and you’ve just got to make it work.”

‘A Good Person is in cinemas now.