Florence Pugh to lead Alexander Skarsgård’s ‘The Pack’









Following a highly acclaimed appearance in Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling alongside Harry Styles, Florence Pugh has been thrust under the spotlight with press queries, and job offers coming left, right, and centre. It has now been announced that the 26-year-old actor will star alongside Alexander Skarsgård in his first directional film, The Pack.

The forthcoming psychological thriller was penned by Rose Gilroy, who was also responsible for scripting Greg Berlanti’s new film, Project Artemis. Skarsgård has announced that he will begin shooting for The Pack in March. The plot follows a group of documentarians who venture into the desolate wilderness of Alaska in an effort to save an endangered species of wolves.

When the crew return to face a prestigious awards ceremony, the now-famous group of explorers begin to feud as tensions flare. They lived through the elements and lived to tell the tale, but is there a secret some of them are more eager to hide than others?

Pugh, who rose to fame after starring in Ari Aster’s creepy 2019 flick Midsommar, is also to star in The Wonder, which will be released next month and is currently shooting Dune: Part Two. Meanwhile, Skarsgård will return for the next season of Succession, due next spring, and will be seen in the movies Lee and Infinity Pool over the coming months.

In a 4.5-star review, Far Out said of The Wonder: “The distinctive look of The Wonder, from the naturalistic views of the bleak landscape to the dim and slightly claustrophobic interior shots, to the misty but touching glimpses of memory or imagination, not to mention the close views of significant interactions between Elizabeth and Anna, is thanks to the work of cinematographer Ari Wegner, whose perfectly fitting camera direction adds a great deal to the film’s mood”.

Adding: “Also helpful is the soundtrack by Matthew Herbert, who has worked with Leilo on several other films. But it is the cast and the sensitive direction by the filmmaker that makes possible this singular, highly personal depiction of what might be called either an unusual love story or a beautiful and ingenious rescue tale.”

Watch the trailer for The Wonder below.